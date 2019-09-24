CNCC rodeo posts high results

The Colorado Northwestern Community College rodeo team recently competed in Price, Utah during the weekend for the Utah State University Eastern college rodeo.

Courtesy Photo

The men’s team, based in the CNCC Rangely campus, had its “strongest weekend of the fall season,” according to a CNCC news release.

Kaycee Dezurney was CNCC’s lone women’s team competitor in the short round, placing seventh overall in goat tying.

“The men’s team earned 610 team points, placing second overall, their highest total of the season, stacking up high placings on both the roughstock and the timed events ends of the arena,” the release stated.

Beau Southern took third in bareback riding and second in bull riding. Cousins Wyatt and Payson Hallam dominated the tie down event, placing first and second in the short round and first and second overall.

Johnny Pavkov and roping partner Wyatt Hallam’s had a strong performance in the team roping, placing fourth in both the short go and the average.

McCall Hopkins posted his first results of the year, winning second in the long go of the bull riding with a 79-point ride, fourth overall.

CNCC rodeo next competes at Logan, Utah this weekend at Utah State University.