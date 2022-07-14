CNCC Paleo program to host strategic planning summit

Colorado Northwestern Field Museum is asking the community for feedback on the budding future of the paleo program.

Thursday, July 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CNCC is hosting a strategic planning summit in the CNCC library at 2801 W. Ninth St.

Paleontology has been identified as a key area of growth within CNCC and for the economic growth of northwest Colorado. The summit will be used to gather data from stakeholders in the community to drive the Colorado Northwestern Field Museum’s strategic plan for the next several years.

Anyone in the community who wants to contribute ideas and feedback on the paleo program is invited to attend. The summit will be an open meeting with active breakout groups and discussion to gather feedback.

The paleo program could have an extensive impact in our region with the artifacts that have been found right in our backyard. This is a key moment in the expansion of the paleo program and the Colorado Northwestern Field Museum is open to any and all ideas of how the program can expand.