CNCC offering welding classes for Craig students

Colorado Northwestern Community College and Moffat County High School will be hosting basic welding classes starting Tuesday, June 18.

Learn to weld with professional welder Tanner Claypool, owner of Jack’s Bumpers in Craig.

Registration closes Friday, June 14 for classes beginning June 18.

Take the full course to learn the basics of oxy/acetylene, mig and fabrication, or spend two weeks and focus on one of these three areas of concentration.

Classes meet from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the agriculture shop at Moffat County High School.

Students successfully completing the course will be able to weld on their own, take the next steps to grow their skills, or apply for an entry-level job in welding with employers offering additional training.

Students receive a personal protection kit, completed projects to take home and proof of completion of the course included in the cost of the course. The complete course costs $495, plus $35 supply fee.

Two-week sessions cost $200, plus a $35 supply fee. Similar courses cost over $1,000 elsewhere not including travel and lodging.

To learn more and register visit https://cncc.edu/community-education-registration-form or call 970-824-1109.