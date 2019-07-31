CNCC offering photography class

Want to take better photos?

Registration is open for a basic photography composition class, for all ages, through Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Community Education program.

The class will be held on Saturdays and Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m., Aug. 3 to Aug. 17.

For more information and to register, visit http://cncc.edu/community/community-education or call Leigh at 970-824-1109.