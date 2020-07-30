CNCC named one of top community colleges in the country

CNCC was named one of the top community colleges in the country by SmartAsset.

Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File

Colorado Northwestern Community College was recently named one of the top community colleges in the U.S., according to a study of over 800 community colleges in the states by SmartAsset.

Community colleges were analyzed across three metrics: student-to-faculty ratio, graduation & transfer rate and cost of tuition & fees. This was the seventh community college study SmartAsset has completed.

One key finding in the study by SmartAsset was that student-to-faculty ratios in the community colleges across the top 10 of its study range from a low of nine to a high of only 13 students per faculty member, potentially allowing for more individualized opportunities for study.

Brunswick Community College in Bolivia, NC was ranked the top community college in the country, while Morgan Community College in Fort Morgan, CO came in ranked No. 8, according to SmartAsset’s rankings.

CNCC ranked just outside of the top 10 at No. 11. According to the data compiled by SmartAsset, CNCC has a graduation and transfer rate of 72 percent, which was higher than the lone other (Morgan Community College) Colorado community college in SmartAsset’s top 25.

The graduation and transfer rate is the percent of students who either graduate from the community college or transfer to a four-year institution. Data comes from IPEDS and is for the 2018-2019 school year.

CNCC also scored a 13 on the student-faculty ration, and had an index score of 79.83. Average in-state tuition and fees came in at $4,018.

The cost of tuition and fees is for in-state students completing two semesters of coursework. Data comes from IPEDS and is for the 2018-2019 school year.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com