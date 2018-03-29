CNCC Kids Theater, celebrate East, Big Wig, Screenagers, Meat Quality Class — Education Briefs

Kids Theater teaches students the basics of acting and stage production, and participants will learn a part in a short play.

“Hard Time and Hardship When the West was Young” is a comical spin on what life was like before WiFi. Taught by David Morris, rehearsals will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning Tuesday, April 3, and continuing through Thursday, April 19. The play will be presented to the public at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Both rehearsals and the performance will be held at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

There is a $39 fee for the class.

Register online at cncc.edu/youthprograms, or learn more and register by contacting Director of Community Education Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135 or desiree.moore@cncc.edu.

The Big Wig Professional Development Program continues Tuesday



Colorado Northwestern Community College faculty and staff, with the help of local elected officials and nonprofit and business leaders, are holding a professional development series — The Big Wig.



The series will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the following days.

• Tuesday, April 3 — Don’t Wig Out, a presentation about managing stress and office politics, will be given by Jennifer Holloway in Room 113 of the CNCC Academic Building.

• Tuesday, April 17 — How to be a Big Wig, a panel discussion including elected officials, nonprofit and business leaders, will answer questions about what it takes to become a leader in a profession. The presentation will be held in the Library of the CNCC Academic Building.

Food will be provided at all Big Wig presentations on the Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.

East Elementary plans grand finale

East Elementary School is closing its doors. To help commemorate 58 years of education, staff and student alumni are being asked to send their current contact information and any photos from their time at the school to east.finale@gmail.com, submit the information on Facebook at East Elementary Grade Finale or mail materials to East Elementary, 600 Texas Ave. Craig, CO 81625. Then, save the date, May 28, to celebrate and commemorate the school.

‘Screenagers’ to be shown April 6 in Craig



The movie "Screenagers" is about growing up in the digital age. Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA will screen the film at 6 p.m., April 6, at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane. Admission is free. For more information about the movie, visit screenagersmovie.com.

Meat Quality Assurance programs set April 19, May 17

To show and sell their animals, 4-H members age 8 to 14 and all first-year 4-H members enrolled in market and/or breeding livestock projects must attend a Meat Quality and Assurance program. Programs are being offered April 19 and May 17. Both classes begin at 6 p.m. at the Moffat County Extension Office, 221 W. Victory Way.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-824-9107.