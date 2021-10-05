CNCC Job Walk taking place downtown Saturday

Job seekers and aspiring professionals are invited to visit this Saturday’s Job Walk, an event aiming to help connect potential employees with local businesses looking to fill crucial positions on their staffs.

“A Job Walk is a new fun way for businesses to advertise open positions from their storefronts, allowing job seekers to explore open positions, apply, and even interview, on the spot, with prospective employers as they stroll the new sidewalks,” a press release from Colorado Northwestern Community College reads.

A result of a partnership between CNCC, Craig Downtown Business Association, Craig Workforce Center, and Craig Chamber of Commerce, the Job Walk will allow businesses to offer feedback on resumes, engage in mock interviews with future candidates and provide information about the Craig Workforce Center.

Job seekers who plan on attending the Job Walk are encouraged to dress nicely and bring several copies of their resumes. The Job Walk is not limited to downtown businesses, and those in other parts of Craig are encouraged to set up booths on the sidewalks and in Alice Pleasant Park. Businesses will be marked by a gold flyer if they are participating in Saturday’s events.

The Job Walk will be hosted from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 9, at the 500 block of Yampa Avenue. Businesses that are interested in participating need to fill out this form: https://forms.gle/z9xD1MZwgVYUiiqj6 .