CNCC hosts inaugural meeting for Northwest Colorado Air & Space Coalition

Regional officials, businesspeople and educators meet as part of the Northwest Colorado Air & Space Coalition.

Courtesy Photo

Area officials, entrepreneurs and educators are aiming to get a new industry off the ground.

Colorado Northwestern Community College met Friday, Nov. 1 with local business and community leaders as part of the first meeting of the Northwest Colorado Air & Space Coalition, according to a CNCC news release.

The coalition was formed in response to ideas presented to local leaders during the “Aviation Roadshow” that toured Northwest Colorado in the summer, with aviation and aerospace professionals exploring the region’s communities and potential business opportunities.

“The coalition is working to build on the ideas presented during the roadshow and showcase opportunities in Northwest Colorado for the aeronautical and aerospace industries,” the release said. “The goal is to bring economic profitability to the area and creating a symbiotic relationship between our communities and an industry that can thrive and grow in this area. The coalition discussed the many benefit and opportunities available to the aerospace industry locally. They also began planning a more active approach telling the story to people in the aerospace industry and highlighting the benefits this region provides.

Among those in attendance were Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck, who is also on the Colorado Aeronautical Board and chair of Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado; Bonnie Petersen, executive director for AGNC; Mike Sneddon of West Portal Industries; Kurt Anderson, owner of Spartan Drill Tools; and Jeffrey Forrest, chair and professor, with Metropolitan State University’s aviation and aerospace science department.

Keith Peterson, vice president of instruction at CNCC, noted Northwest Colorado offers many benefits to those in the field.

“From fiber-optic internet, to the unique skill sets of local industries and manufactures, to the educational opportunities and training the college provides. All these elements play into the value we offer to this growing industry,” he said. “We just need to do a better job of telling that story to the right people.”