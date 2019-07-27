CNCC hosting e-sports camp

Colorado Northwestern Community College will offer summertime students an opportunity to become an e-sports legend.

CNCC’s Reach Your Peak Summer Camp will teach teamwork, problem-solving and game theory using the online game “League of Legends” as a forum as part of the college’s community education program.

The one-week camp runs from 1 to 5 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 5 at CNCC’s Craig campus.

Middle school and high school students in Craig may be eligible for $50 scholarships in addition to discounts already available to any youth on free/reduced lunch or considered at-risk.

Youth in Meeker and Rangely are also able to register and eligible for discounts.

For more information and rates, call 970-824-1109 or visit cncc.edu/community/community-education.