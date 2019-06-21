CNCC grad earns prestigious NOAA scholarship

Colorado Northwestern Community College graduate Grant Sanderson recently received a scholarship through National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Courtesy Photo

Things are going swimmingly for a recent graduate of Colorado Northwestern Community College.

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced this year’s Ernest F. Hollings undergraduate scholars, according to a CNCC news release.

Grant Sanderson, a 2018 graduate of CNCC, was among the recipients. Sanderson transferred to the University of Hawaii at Hilo after completing CNCC’s plan of study in marine science and oceanography at the college’s Rangely campus.

“Established in 2005 in honor of the late Sen. Ernest F. Hollings, who was a well-known supporter of ocean policy and conservation, the Hollings Scholarship includes a two-year academic award of $9,500 per year, and a 10-week, full-time, paid summer internship opportunity at any NOAA facility nationwide,” the release said. “Scholars also receive funding to present their NOAA research projects at two national scientific conferences. To receive the scholarship, students must be full-time undergraduates majoring in a NOAA mission field such as oceanic, environmental, biological, and atmospheric sciences, mathematics, engineering, remote sensing technology, physical sciences, social sciences, and teacher education.”

Sanderson will participate in the program orientation from July 8 to 10 and will complete his internship during the summer of 2020.

For more information on CNCC’s marine science and oceanography program, contact Mario Sullivan at 970-675-3239 or Mario.Sullivan@cncc.edu.