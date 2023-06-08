CNCC: Funding your education at Colorado Northwestern

This edition marks the fourth month of highlighting Colorado Northwestern’s priorities identified in it’s 2023-28 Strategic Plan. This month’s focus is on communication.

With the fast-paced world we live in, it is difficult to identify one effective method of communicating important topics in a period beneficial to most community members. If you would like to recommend best ways to share information, as well as the information you would like to know, please contact the College’s Public Information Officer, Ms. Cynthia Eilken, at Cynthia.Eilken@cncc.edu .

During this time of year, individuals and families are planning the start and funding of post-secondary education. We know that funds do not go as far as they used to so locating every dollar helps. We always encourage prospective students and parents to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which provides access to federal financial aid. We also wish to share how to pay for college at CNCC and inform you of changes to funding options since last year.

For those residing in Moffat County or Rangely, part of your tax dollars provide support to the college, supplementing what the college receives from the state. These funds are distributed, and the use approved and overseen by the MCAJCD and RJCD taxing boards. Funds are approved to: assist in supplemental funding for operating costs of current or future programs; erect new or renovate existing facilities; provide capital funding for technology enhancement and supplemental equipment for CNCC; provide for operating costs of facilities owned by the board; and of direct benefit to taxpayers, assist residents enrolled at CNCC in defraying costs of attendance or paying tuition.

Below are current and future dollars available to Moffat County residents in support of their education at CNCC:

• Vice-President’s Scholarships are $2,000 and are available to new incoming first-year students who have a cumulative high school gpa of 3.4-4.0. Students must be seeking a degree and carry at least 12 credits per semester. Students can earn one per academic year with an option to renew for a second year based on completion of 24 or more credits with a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA. Application deadline is Aug. 1.

• Dean’s Scholarships are $1,000 and are available to new incoming first-year students who have a cumulative high school gpa of 3.0-3.39. Students must be seeking a degree and carry at least 12 credits per semester. Students can earn one per academic year with an option to renew for a second year based on completion of 24 or more credits with a minimum cumulative 3.0 gpa. Application deadline is Aug. 1.

• Craig Scholarships are $250-$500 and are available to residents of Craig and surrounding communities. Applicants can apply for full-time (enrolled in 12 or more credit hours) or part-time (enrolled in 6-11 credit hours) scholarships to the CNCC Craig Campus. Awards are contingent upon the continuation of the program(s) and availability of funds and are subject to change without notice. These scholarships are renewable based on a minimum cumulative gpa of 3.0 of at least 12 credits completed for part-time recipients, or a minimum of 24 credits for full-time recipients. Applications are due within the semester in which applicants enroll.

• CNCC has multiple Foundation Scholarships with variable award amounts from various sources. By completing a single application students will be considered for all foundation scholarships though additional steps may be required for some scholarships. A list of scholarship options and application requirements is available at CNCC.Awardspring.com .

Please reach out as indicated above should you have any questions. Have a wonderful start to your summer season.

Dr. Lisa Jones Courtesy photo

Dr. Lisa Jones is the president of Colorado Northwest Community College.