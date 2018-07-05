CNCC Foundation seeks to raise about $9K to secure over $26K in scholarship money

Help match the challenge grant from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) to double your impact for local students. To donate go to weblink.donorperfect.com/Support_CNCC .

Donors to the local college scholarship fund will have double the impact as a result of a new matching grant.

Colorado Northwestern Community College has received a matching grant from the Colorado Department of Education's Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI). The college must raise $8,817 in new or increased donor dollars to secure $26,451 in COSI matching finds. Any funds above the $8,817 raised locally will also go toward these scholarships.

"The reduced match requirement provides support as we build our donor base throughout our communities and alumni pool," said Sue Samaniego, CNCC Foundation director.

That means that matching funds will more than double the impact of each dollar in new donations and would provide over $35,000 in scholarships for students — a little more than $25,500 for Moffat County and a little more than $9,700 for Rio Blanco County residents who meet the scholarship qualifications.

To be eligible for COSI scholarships, students must be residents of either Moffat or Rio Blanco County, be a full-time student pursuing a degree or certificate at CNCC, have a household income of less than 250 percent Pell eligible and participate in student support workshops designed to improve student success and completion. COSI scholarships can be used toward tuition, fees, books, housing and transportation costs.

"The Colorado Department of Education continues to prove its dedication to increasing educational attainment for all, including those in rural settings. We are grateful for the opportunity to support our local students on the path to their educational and career goals. Of course, the key to all of this comes from our communities through donations," Samaniego said.

For donor dollars to qualify as a match for the COSI grant, funds must come from new donors — those who have not donated to CNCC in a year or more — or increased donations from current donors. For example, if a donor gave $50 last year and gives $75 this year, $25 would be included in the match.

"There has never been a better time to support CNCC students," Samaniego said.

To find out more about this matching challenge or to donate, contact Sue Samaniego at 970-675-3216 or sue.samaniego@cncc.edu or go to our giving page located at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Support_CNCC .