CNCC, Edward Jones, Senior Social Center to host seminars on preparation for retirement

Three free seminars will help anyone planning to retire or newly retired with tools to make a livable plan.

The sessions are hosted by Colorado Northwestern Community College, the Senior Social Center and Edward Jones, with all sessions taking place from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Senior Social Center, 50 College Drive.

“Why You Need an Estate Plan” — Tuesday, Oct. 1

This seminar will help familiarize you with the basic steps of estate planning, including the function of a will & the different types of trusts. An estate planning attorney will be present during this seminar.

“Retirement by Design” — Tuesday, Oct. 8

This is a presentation that illustrates how you can translate your vision for retirement into tangible goals. You’ll learn investment strategies to help design the retirement you want. We’ll also discuss how you can add flexibility to your strategy to help you handle unexpected events & how you can keep your strategy on track.

“Retirement Making Your Money Last” — Tuesday, Oct. 15

The final session discusses ideas to help build a reasonable and sustainable strategy for managing income and expenses during retirement by addressing key concerns such as inflation, health care expenses, and market volatility as well as ways to prepare for things that may not go as expected.

For more information, call 970-824-1118.