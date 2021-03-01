 CNCC Director of Community Education’s Sasha Nelson to speak at March 3 Coffee and a Newspaper, hosted by Craig Press | CraigDailyPress.com
CNCC Director of Community Education’s Sasha Nelson to speak at March 3 Coffee and a Newspaper, hosted by Craig Press

The Craig Press invites the community to join its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper series, Wednesday, March 3.

The Craig Press will hold the March Coffee and a Newspaper at Prodigal Son’s Coffee House and Eatery, located at 34 E. Victory Way. Coffee and pastries will be served.

This month’s special guest is Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Director of Community Education, Sasha Nelson.

Nelson joins the Craig Press’ Coffee & A Newspaper series to talk about the latest program developments at CNCC, including what the college is offering for those energy workers looking to transition to a new field.

For more information, please email editor@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com

