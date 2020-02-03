CNCC Craig campus announces weather closure
The Craig campus of Colorado Northwestern Community College announced a closure of the school for 2 p.m. Monday, sighting inclement weather.
With snow expected to pummel the Yampa Valley over the next few days, dropping as much as 2 feet of snow, CNCC made the decision to cancel all campus activities starting at 2 p.m. for the rest of the day.
There is no word at this time on the status of school activities for Tuesday.

