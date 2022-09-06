CNCC Corner: Welcome to the new school year

On Aug. 22, we welcomed new and returning students to the 2022-23 academic year. However, preparation for the new semester started well before that the start of classes.

During the week prior, the college held its annual convocation where we kicked off the year, unveil new strategic priorities, and welcome new and returning employees to the college team. Additionally, as has been tradition prior to the pandemic, we also held our new students orientation where we engaged in welcome back activities, including meet and mingle socials, lake days, and bonfires.

Fall athletics are already underway as teams prepare for or begin their respective seasons. Both men and women’s soccer, which moved from Craig to Rangely, held their home openers on Aug. 24. Both programs are thriving socially, athletically, and academically under new head coach Eldon Brough.

The women’s soccer team won their first game in program history during a grueling three game stretch that same week. We are grateful to Rangely School Board and High School who have graciously provided use of the high school field for our home soccer games until a field can be completed on the Rangely campus.

Volleyball held its home opener on Aug. 30 in a hard fought battle with Central Wyoming College. The Spartans made a great showing, often in the lead and nearly winning two sets in this exciting matchup.

The young team has just one returning sophomore and includes Rangely’s own Adelynn Halcomb. Under new head coach Melissa Hardman, the players are prepared, focused, and take their responsibility as student athletes very seriously.

We are looking forward to the inaugural season of Spartan Rodeo at its new home in Craig.

At the end of this month, our Rodeo team will compete for the first time in Craig as they host the Spartan Showdown at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. This will bring ten of the region’s best college rodeo teams together Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 for some classic western competition including goat tying, barrel racing, calf wrestling, and bull riding.

The full calendar of CNCC sporting events is available on our athletics website at athletics.cncc.edu. We appreciate all the support our communities have and continue to give our student athletes. They love seeing people in the stands and work hard to represent our communities well.

As we enjoy the last few days of summer, the CNCC faculty, staff, and students look forward to seeing you at the many community events taking place this September including the Meeker’s, Classic Sheep dog championship trials including its Jammin Lambfest on Sept. 10, Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede Sept. 9 -10, and Fall Fest in downtown Craig on Sept. 17. We look forward to seeing you there.