CNCC Corner: Students do well by doing good

The month of October has been a busy one for CNCC and its students. As important as preparing students for tomorrow’s workforce is, preparing students to live a well-rounded and fulfilling life is just as important.

We provide students with numerous opportunities to take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in the community. This includes everything from leadership, project management, and communications skills to program-based knowledge obtained in aviation, dental hygiene, and science courses.

We are proud of our faculty and staff for ensuring each student receives practical experience in meaningful ways prior to embarking on their careers, and to our amazing students for embracing the challenge, knowing it will enhance their lives.

Here are some of the activities in which our students have engaged:

The CNCC National Intercollegiate Flying Association team through our Aviation Program wrapped up its participation in the Region One Safety Convention. Our students placed in every event of the competition with Marissa Coney, our top competitor and team co-captain finishing first place in the ground trainer event, beating out 70 other competitors including those from the United States Air Force Academy.

Our soccer and volleyball teams wrapped up their seasons this month with strong showings and the women’s soccer program earning their first wins in program history. Our Rodeo team made its debut in Craig, hosting the Spartan Showdown at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. In spite of poor weather, this event brought out hundreds of competitors and spectators during the weekend ending Oct. 1.

The CNCC Student Government Association organized a campus cleanup in Rangely, which attracted student athletes, SGA members and employees to participate in giving back to the college.

On Oct. 31, the Student Government Association went to Rangely Elementary School to hand out candy to the children.

Colorado Northwestern’s Dental Hygiene students visited New Horizon’s residents in Craig. Five of our second-year students visited and trained the New Horizon’s staff and residents on how to help improve resident’s oral health. This visit has become an annual community activity for dental hygiene students who also visit schools to help youth strengthen their teeth and gums.

Colorado Northwestern’s Environmental Science class spent time helping plant willow trees along the banks of the Rio Blanco River. The trees will help strengthen the riverbanks and reduce erosion as well as provide shelter for local wildlife. This project allows students to apply the things they are learning in the real world.

Science faculty and several students joined forces with local 4-H members to make and distribute seedballs on the White River outside of Rangley. The balls are a mixture of clay, potting soil, and several species of native plant seeds. This was to help reinvigorate plant growth in an area that was cleared of Russian Olives earlier this year.

Colorado Northwestern’s cosmetology students focused on the beauty within by spending time helping in the soup kitchen at St. Michael’s Church in Craig. One individual was quoted as saying that they were lucky to have such wonderful students who understand the value of community and the importance of helping others.

As we move into the season of sharing, giving, and gratitude, it’s great to see our students and staff setting such wonderful examples. Several have already turned their attention to celebrating veterans and their families, collecting clothes and food, and identifying other ways to help in our communities.

We look forward to sharing these activities with you along with the many other great things happening here at Colorado Northwestern Community College and are proud of the example our students and staff are setting.