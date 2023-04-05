CNCC Corner: Colorado Northwestern focuses on sustainability; online auction open through April 10

This edition marks the third month of highlighting Colorado Northwestern’s priorities identified in its 2023-28 Strategic Plan.

Sustainability is this month’s priority of focus. Though we view sustainability with a broad lens, our overarching goal is to mobilize resources and regulate their use with a focus on creating a strong foundation that provides for long-term, productive activity based on the college’s mission, vision and values.

Our institutional foundation is strengthened through acquisition and leveraging of financial, social, human and natural resources.

Efforts underway or being continued with intentionality include operational efficiencies; collaboration building and resource sharing between community, business and educational partners; asset preservation; responsible enrollment growth and student success efforts; focusing team members’ work on amplifying strengths of the college as well as their strengths as a member of the CNCC team; and building and maintaining new funding sources and friendships.

Grant writing efforts and building partnerships continue.

A signature fundraising event held by the college annually in April is its Foundation Dinner. Funding raised through the dinner and auction are used to:

Enhance current instructional programs,

Develop new instructional programs,

Improve College facilities,

Offer student scholarships, and

Fund special projects outside the scope of traditional funding sources.

To be more efficient with college and donor resources and time, Colorado Northwestern decided to forgo the formal dinner in favor of an online auction this year. The auction is open now and continues through April 10.

Members of our community have donated items ranging from self-care to sports memorabilia, to home décor, to fun and leisure. If you have ever thought about supporting student education and economic success, but felt attending the Foundation Dinner was not for you, this is your opportunity.

Access the auction at Events.ReadySetAuction.com/ColoradoNorthwesternCommunityCol/2023 . We are grateful for the support of our community, alumni, and friends.

Dr. Lisa Jones

Colorado Northwestern Community College/Courtesy Photo

Lisa Jones is the president of Colorado Northwestern Community College.