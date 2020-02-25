CNCC continues to build upon paleontology program

Liz Johnson shows off a fossil inside CNCC's paleontology lab March 19, 2019.

Clay Thorp/staff

Just a few short months after officially offering an associate’s degree associate’s of science degree with a paleontology plan of study, Colorado Northwestern Community College is adding on to the program that continues to grow in popularity.

In a press release sent out late Friday, CNCC announced it is now a Paleontological Repository for the state of Colorado. This new announcement is in addition to its repository status under the Bureau of Land Management.

CNCC was established as a Federal Fossil Repository by the BLM in 2015, and since then, CNCC has offered the opportunity for students to embark on annual summer digs where they learn how to identify fossils, learn field techniques, and in the fall and spring terms, learn lab techniques.

Now, students are now allowed to permit, collect, and store fossils on state land, according to the press release.

“The new status broadens CNCC’s ability to conducted paleontological research in Northwest Colorado, while allowing discoveries and specimens to remain in our local communities,” CNCC Marketing Director Reuben Talbot said.

