CNCC college district board to consider repairs to gym floor at meeting Monday

CRAIG — When the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board meets in May, it will consider funding repairs to a gym floor at the Trapper Fitness Club facility. The board owns the facility and, earlier this year, requested that the tenant — Trapper Fitness Center — not use one of the gyms due to concerns about the safety of the surface damaged by water. The lease between the college district board and tenant ends in December. The board has been considering renewing the lease under new terms, supporting the takeover of the gym by Colorado Northwestern Community College, or the sale of the building.

The college district board will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 21, in Room 255 of the Colorado Northwestern Community College Academic Student Services Building, 2801 W. Ninth St.



Before considering the floor repair, the board is expected to convene an executive session pursuant to §24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S.) to discuss the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest.

Following the executive session, the board also plans to:

Hold budget discussions.

Approve minutes and the treasurer's report.

Receive reports from Vice President of Instruction Michelle Landa, Vice President of the Craig Campus/Student Services Janell Oberlander and President Ron Granger.

In other business, the board will discuss Colorado Community College System, of which CNCC is a part; President Nancy McCallin’s visit on May 29; plans for student housing; and the CNCC website.



