CNCC closes Craig, Rangely campuses due to weather

Colorado Northwestern Community College announced it will close its Craig and Rangely campuses Tuesday, Oct. 29.

According to an email blast sent out by the school, campuses were shut down as of 3 p.m. Tuesday due to inclement weather.

“Stay sheltered indoors, do not travel unless absolutely necessary,” the email said.

The email also added that CNCC campuses may resume regular operations Wednesday, Oct. 30 with a late start, the notice for which will be sent out before 7:30 a.m.

Students traveling between campuses or from out of town in need of a place to stay can contact Jen Rea at 970-620-2267.