CNCC brings back tuition buy-down for Moffat County residents

The Moffat County Junior College Board has approved a tuition buy-down for permanent Moffat County residents attending Colorado Northwestern Community College during the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a news release from CNCC.

“We are extremely thankful to the board and to our local communities for the support they give to CNCC,” said John Anderson, vice president of Craig campus and student affairs. “We are the only community college in the system that has this kind of support. Continuing the buy-down again this year will allow CNCC to help more students get or complete their education while at the same time reducing or eliminating the potential student debt.”

In most cases the buy-down will cover 100% of tuition costs for on-campus classes with the goal of helping to eliminate student debt for Moffat County residents while giving them the options to get or finish their education locally.

One such case is student Belen Hernandez.

“The buy-down has allowed me to go back to school to complete my degree that I started several years ago but was not able to finish due to financial concerns. Now I have that opportunity and could not be more grateful,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez also plans to finish her associate’s degree and continue on to a bachelor’s degree.

The buy-down utilizes funds managed by the Moffat County Board that are collected from a mill levy that supports CNCC, the release stated.

This is the second year the board has approved full buy-down for Moffat County residents. Last year, 1,161 Moffat County residents attended CNCC and received $589,000 in reduced tuition.

Registration is still open for fall 2019, with Craig campus orientation Saturday, Aug. 17 and fall classes beginning Monday, Aug. 19.

For more information on the buy-down and registering for classes, visit cncc.edu/admissions/apply-today or call 1-800-562-1105.