CNCC aviation program soars at national contest

Colorado Northwestern Community College's Rachel Northup examines the body of an aircraft. CNCC aviation took second place among two-year schools at the National Intercollegiate Flying Association Competition SAFECON.

Courtesy Photo

Colorado Northwestern Community College announced this week its flight team placed second among two-year schools during the National Intercollegiate Flying Association Competition SAFECON hosted May 13 to 18 at University Of Wisconsin.

“A big thanks to all who donated time and money to allow us to compete! During the competition our students learned many valuable tools including teamwork and safety,” stated a news release from CNCC. “The competition featured around 30 different airlines, corporations, and various other aviation companies looking to recruit our graduates. There were over 360 pilots from around the country and an average of 140 competitors per event.

Among CNCC’s top placers were Tim Moroney 14th in the IFR Simulated Flight category and the duo of Rachel Northup and James Whalin 24th in Unlimited Aircraft Navigation and 28th in Crew Resource Management.

Northup was 33rd in Ground Trainer (Flight Simulator) and 43rd in Aircraft Preflight, while Whalin took 44th in Simulated Comprehensive Aircraft Navigation.

In 39th for Unlimited Aircraft Navigation were Nick Chancellor and Eli Fozzard.

Zach Richardson also was nominated by his team as the CNCC outstanding team member and was recognized during the awards banquet.