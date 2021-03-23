CNCC announces five finalists in Presidential search
Finalists to participate in virtual, open community forums in March and April
Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia announced March 17 five finalists in the running for President of Colorado Northwestern Community College.
CNCC is in search of a new President after current President Ron Granger announced he will retire at the end of his term in July 2021, concluding a 40-year career in education.
CNCC’s search advisory committee, comprised of college and community representatives, conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead CNCC with long-term success.
The finalists are the following: Dr. Josh Baker; Dr. Lisa Jones Copprue; Tim Gibbs; Dr. Sandra Kiddoo; and Keith Peterson.
Bios for all five finalists can be found on the college’s website.
Presidential finalists will meet virtually with the CNCC community in March and April through open community forums to allow faculty, staff, and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.
