CNCC adds Whittle the Wood mammoth carving to display in Craig

The Whittle the Wood wooly mammoth carving "Long Ago" will be housed at Colorado Northwestern Community College's Craig campus as part of its paleontology display.

Courtesy Photo

The prehistoric presentation continues for Colorado Northwestern Community College.

CNCC recently announced it will house the wood carving “Long Ago” at the college’s Craig campus.

The depiction of a wooly mammoth — complete with petroglyphs on its rear side — was carved by Chad Stratton during this summer’s Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Left: Chad Stratton is nearly done with most details of his entry in the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. Right: The finished wooly mammoth result, “Long Ago.”

Andy Bockelman

Earlier this year, CNCC accepted Ken Braun’s velociraptor “Blue” from the city to be displayed at the Craig campus, which also highlights the college’s paleontology program.

In a CNCC news release, John Anderson, CNCC’s Craig vice president of student services, said the school is pleased “to add another amazing piece to its collection.”

“Like ‘Blue’ the ‘Long Ago’ mammoth will be housed in our growing paleo exhibit hallway and have a safe home where visitors and the Craig community can view it for years to come,” Anderson said. “CNCC is incredibly grateful to the City of Craig for thinking of us as a place to house this piece and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnerships within the craig Community. CNCC is committed to growing our paleo program and displaying exhibits like this one for the public to enjoy.”