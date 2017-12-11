Closure recommendation to be presented at Moffat County School Board of Education meeting Thursday, Dec. 14

The public, school district staff and the Moffat County School Board of Education on Dec. 14 will learn the name of the school or schools recommended for closure.

The school board meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E Victory Way, Craig.

Prior to a presentation by the Blythe group, consultants on the proposed closure, the agenda includes reports, public comment and four items on the consent agenda.

The board is expected to take action on the following three items.

• Declare a vacancy to fill the seventh seat on the board.

• Certify the 2018 mill levy.

Recommended Stories For You

• Hear, and possibly accept, a recommendation for a school closure by the Blythe Group.

Sign-up for public comment will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent’s office at the School District Administration Building, 775 Yampa Ave.or from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the pavilion.

For more information about the meeting, call Sara Memmott at 970-826-6261 or visit moffatsd.org.