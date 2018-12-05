Clerk’s Corner: Longtime public servant bids fond farewell

As a young child, I dreamed of becoming a history teacher or an FBI agent, but as every adult knows, life usually leads us to unexpected destinations. How lucky for me, my life path led me right to the county clerk's office! What began as a part-time position, filling in for various departments, concluded with the opportunity to serve as Moffat County clerk and recorder. I never imagined I would become a county clerk, but here I am now, contemplating the end of my career after working for a total of 29 years in this office.

As this chapter of my life comes to a close, I have experienced mixed emotions. There have been numerous ups and downs along the way. Every great success and each unique struggle has contributed to making this journey one of the greatest blessings in my life! It has been a privilege to serve as the chief election official for Moffat County. I have witnessed democracy first-hand. I worked with many dedicated professionals and volunteers who served to helped make each election a success. If my math is correct, I have managed the conduct of 47 elections in Moffat County, operating four different voting systems!

I've worked with 17 different county commissioners, and eight secretaries of state. I have been trained and tutored by four of the greatest Moffat County clerks: Barbara Baker, Jessie Rowley, Bev Johnson, and Elaine Sullivan. I have such gratitude and appreciation for all they did for me throughout the years! I've had the privilege to serve on various committees and boards with many good people, who are all trying to do their best to make good decisions for our little town.

I'm very proud of our accomplishments in the county clerk's office. We have been diligent in our training and education to conduct fair and transparent elections. We have made it a priority to digitize and modernize all of our recorded documents. We have preserved and restored historical records, such as minutes, resolutions, election results, and maps. These records are now available to the public in an easy, accessible format. Our motor vehicle department successfully converted to the new statewide DRIVES system, which replaced a 35-year-old system. We have also been successful in acquiring grants for voting systems, accessible polling places, and recording projects, which cumulatively amount to nearly half a million dollars!

I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had to serve within our community. My passion for the electoral process will not cease. My experiences within the county clerk's office have deepened my admiration for this country's rich history and for the patriots who have fought for our freedoms and sacrificed so much to make this county great. As citizens, I believe it is our duty to get involved. We must be attentive to current events, hold our elected officials accountable, and continually demand integrity and transparency from our government.

Many people have asked me, "What comes next?" While my new path is yet unclear, I will share with you this anonymous quote, which helps to convey my feelings as I transition on to the next chapter in my life:

Recommended Stories For You

"And then it happens. … One day you wake up and you're in this place. You're in this place where everything feels right. Your heart is calm. Your soul is light. Your thoughts are positive. Your vision is clear. You're at peace, at peace with where you've been and at peace with where you're headed."

Cheers my friends. I'll be seeing you around!

Lila Herod is Moffat County clerk and recorder.