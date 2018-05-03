Clerks Corner: Election season off and running in Moffat County

It's Kentucky Derby Day, and we're off to the races! We always attend an annual Derby Party, a fun tradition that started many years ago with our best friends. We wear big hats, drink mint juleps and eat hot brown sandwiches and derby pie, then place our bets. Maybe, just maybe, I will win the trifecta this year!

The phrase, "off to the races" came from a time when horse racing was an extremely popular sport. It literally meant people were going to the race track to watch the horses and place their bets. Now, the expression is used as a metaphor, meaning something has begun or that one is preparing to face something exciting or difficult.

Now that the party assemblies are over and petitions have been verified, the candidates are indeed off to the races. Primary Election Day is June 26. Ballots are now being programmed and printed, and they will be mailed the week of June 4. Only statewide and local candidates will appear on this ballot. The nominated candidates from each party's primary will be placed on the November General Election ballot, and the winners of the November General Election will hold office.

This year, unaffiliated voters are able to participate in the Primary Election without affiliating with a political party. The Colorado secretary of state has launched a new campaign called "UChoose" and "Don't spoil it." Maybe you have seen the big yellow "U" and Facebook and Twitter updates with information educating unaffiliated voters about this new process.

Here's how it works:

Ballots will be mailed to all active voters beginning June 4.

If you have moved since the last election, you might need to update your address to insure you receive your ballot in the mail. Ballots are not forwarded, so we need your current address.

If you are an unaffiliated voter, visit uchoose.co.gov to choose one and only one ballot you will receive in the mail. This saves your county money and reduces waste. The last day to choose your party preference is May 29.

Picking the ballot of a political party does not affiliate you with that party. It simply allows for you to get one ballot mailed to you.

If you don't choose a ballot now, don't worry. You'll receive both ballots in the mail. But remember — "UChoose" which ballot you will vote, and "Don't spoil it," because you can only return one ballot, or your vote will not be counted.

Sample ballots will soon be available on the Moffat County website, moffat.co.us.

Finally, do you know why Election Day is held on Tuesdays? Well, it's all because of the horses.

In 1885, Congress selected Tuesday as the day to hold the vote, because the general means of transportation was horse and buggy. It would take an entire day to ride to the polls and back home again. Now, we don't have to ride to the polls, we just get our ballots in the mail and vote in the comfort of our own homes; that's a win-win for all! Yes indeed, I would call that a "trifecta".

Do you have questions or comments? Contact me, Lila Herod, at 970-824-9118, or email me at lherod@moffatcounty.net. Until next month … Cheers!

Lila Herod is Moffat County clerk and recorder.