Clerks Corner: Election now in full swing

The 2018 midterm election is now in full swing. The ballot has been certified and, at two pages, is one of largest we've seen. Along with all the candidate races, this ballot will also include retention of our judges, 13 statewide ballot measures, a county question, a school district question, and a measure from the town of Dinosaur.

Ballots have already been mailed to all our overseas and military voters, and all other active, registered voters will receive their ballots the week of Oct. 15. Sample ballots are available in our office or on our website, co.moffat.co.us.

The Voter Service and Polling Center, or VSPC, is located at the Moffat County Courthouse and will be open to voters Oct. 22 through Election Day, Nov. 6. Services provided at VSPCs include the following.

• Replacement ballot.

• In-person paper voting.

• In-person accessible machine voting.

• Ability to make an address change.

• Ability to register to vote.

• Return a voted mail ballot

Following are the procedures you should follow for completing and returning your ballot.

1. Make sure you receive your ballot by checking your mailbox. Once your ballot is received, then vote

2. You can complete your ballot, at your convenience, by using any of the following methods:Mail your ballot, with proper postage and sign the affirmation on the return envelope. Return it as soon as possible.

• Drop off your mail ballot any time at the 24-hour drop box, located at the east entrance of the courthouse.

• Vote in person at the Voter Service and Polling Center, located at the Moffat County Courthouse, between Oct. 22 and Nov. 6. You will need a valid form of ID to vote in person.

3. If you don't receive your ballot in the mail, you can contact our office directly or check your voter status at govotecolorado.com. Ballots are not forwardable, so it is very important that your physical and mailing address are correct. Your physical address determines the ballot style and issues you are eligible to vote on.

Remember, You can vote in person or obtain a replacement ballot at the Voter Service and Polling Center at the Moffat County Courthouse. We are open during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 27 and Saturday Nov. 3 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Make sure you vote early in order to avoid the lines on Election Day!

Do you have questions or comments? Contact me, Lila Herod, at 970-824-9118 or send me an email at lherod@moffatcounty.net.

Until next month … Cheers!

Lila Herod is Moffat County clerk and recorder