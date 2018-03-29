Clerks Corner: Election intergrity of paramount concern

We've all heard the saying "perception is reality," and that is especially true in the election world. I believe the most important function of the county clerk's office is the conduct of elections, and having credible, transparent elections is always my ultimate goal. Elections are about people and their perceptions, and elections are also about their beliefs. Trust in elections comes from a combination of the procedures we use and also in our voters' confidence in our competence and honesty.

Every election brings it own set of challenges, problems and issues, and this year is no exception. Two staff members from my office, Tammy Raschke and Tori Pingley, have both announced their candidacy for Moffat County clerk and recorder. Both ladies have unique expertise and a strong desire to lead this office. A contest among coworkers can bring conflict and, with it, the perception that one candidate has an advantage over another. This is certainly nothing new. Over the years, there have been several contests between elected officials and various staff members.

When an election of this nature takes place, many questions are asked regarding the election process, because there is the notion that the clerk's staff has advantage over other candidates. Since the county clerk has statutory responsibility for the conduct of elections, this is a legitimate concern. To answer these questions, I have set in place steps to help reduce the appearance of any impropriety or favoritism. The next time you visit, you will notice some changes and reorganization within the clerk and recorders office, including the following.

• Tammy Raschke is the motor vehicle supervisor, and she will oversee the deployment and training of the new statewide motor vehicle system.

• Tori Pingley has begun taking minutes of the county commissioner meetings. She will continue to perform the office bookkeeping duties and assist, as needed, in the recording and motor vehicle offices.

• Amanda Tomlinson has been appointed chief deputy and assumed the management duties in the election department.

• Finally, no staff member will enter the courthouse after office hours without express consent or permission from the county clerk.

As we adapt to these changes, there are sure to be challenges, but I have every confidence that my team will maintain a high level of professionalism and integrity in their daily duties. The citizens of Moffat County can rest assured of our dedication and transparency in the election process.

Until next month … Cheers!

Do you have questions or comments? Contact me, Lila Herod, at 970-824-9118 or send me an email at lherod@moffatcounty.net.