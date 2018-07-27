Clerks Corner: Changes afoot in clerk’s office

Many of us dread change, but what, exactly, causes one to fear and resist change? Perhaps we wish to avoid experiencing the distress, trepidation, and uncertainty associated with potential change. However, the root of change involves loss, and more specifically, the loss of control. Changes can adversely or positively affect income, status, health, and relationships. Colorado County Clerk and Recorder's Offices are certainly accustomed to change. Each financial crisis and legislative cycle brings a myriad of changes, but this year seems to be especially challenging.

We have fought an uphill battle with our budget, which has consequently forced our office to reduce its staff and restructure and redistribute duties. We are working to secure a grant for additional funding, which would be used to complete our recording indexing and imaging projects. The Election Division is adapting to change resulting from the deployment of the new voting system. In addition, it has been developing new processes and procedures allowing unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections and implementing the new risk-limiting audit.

The most recent change is currently underway in our Motor Vehicle Division. Our team has recently completed various trainings for the new DRIVES computer system, and as many of you have experienced firsthand, our office has been extremely short-staffed. We have been especially thankful for your patience and support.

Finally, it is time for the state to conduct the conversion from the old system to the new system. DRIVES will roll out more than 300 systems in 64 counties using the "Big Bang" approach. This means a complete and simultaneous implementation of a new system across the entire state. Due to the conversion, all motor vehicle offices in the state of Colorado will be closed Aug. 1 through 5.

Despite thousands of test scenarios and months of data review, there will be challenges and problems once DRIVES is officially in place. The system change will require courage from the staff and patience from the patrons of our office. We will gain much with the new system, but it will take time to adjust to performing the usual tasks in a different manner. We will move forward and focus on remaining positive! To quote John Wayne, "Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway."

Our office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed during the lunch hour, 1 to 2 p.m. We encourage you to renew your registration before it expires. Remember, you may always "skip the trip" and use online services at mydmv.colorado.gov.

Do you have questions or comments? Contact me, Lila Herod, at 970-824-9118 or send me an email at lherod@moffatcounty.net. Until next month … Cheers!

Lila Herod is Moffat County clerk and recorder.