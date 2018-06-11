 Clean up continues, this time along U.S. Highway 40 near Lay | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Press staff report
Augusta Wallihan Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution/courtesy

Augusta Wallihan Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution after cleaning along U.S. Highway 40 near Lay. Pictured, back row, from left, are Arloa Gerber, LuAnn Klein, Sandy Graham and Paula Kinkaide; and, front row, from left, Debbie McLain, Barb Ficke, Anna Adams and Ann Dodd.

CRAIG — The cleaning of public areas in Northwest Colorado continued in June. Members of the Augusta  Wallihan Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution cleaned along U.S. Highway 40 near Lay on Saturday,  June 9. They also spent time installing insulation in the historic Lay School. The chapter owns the school and is restoring it.