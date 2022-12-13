Clean and Sober Craig hosts end-of-year sledding event
The Health Parntership’s Clean and Sober Craig is hosting an end-of-the year recovery-friendly event at the end of this month.
Join the Health Partnership at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 for sledding at North Park in Craig in an event that is family friendly and open to anyone in the community who is looking for a drug and alcohol-free community.
Bring warm clothes and your own sled to the event and enjoy a winter gathering with friends.
For more information, or to keep up with more Craig Clean and Sober events happening in 2023, visit the Health Partnerships Clean and Sober Craig Facebook page.
