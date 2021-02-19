City to begin removing trees along Yampa Avenue as part of 2021 sidewalk project

The 500 block of Yampa in front of The Find and Cornerstone Realty, as seen on Thursday, Jan. 7. The city of Craig is planning a sidewalk renovation project, slated to start later this year on the 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa.



As part of its 2021 sidewalk project in downtown Craig on the 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue, the City of Craig will begin removing trees on Tuesday, Feb. 23, kick starting the improvement project.

According to a community announcement from the City of Craig Friday afternoon, crews will work on removing trees from Feb. 23 through Feb. 26 and will work mostly in the early mornings between 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., or until traffic and parking no longer allows on Yampa Avenue. Crews will also work full days on Sunday, March 7 and Sunday, March 14 to remove the larger existing trees since most downtown businesses will be closed on Sundays, according to the announcement.

Additionally, the city announced it will strategically replace the trees along Yampa Avenue later this summer as part of the project with species that will support less root damage to the new downtown sidewalks.

For more information on the tree removal, please contact Tammie Johannes at 970-824-4463, or via email at tjohannes@ci.craig.co.us.

