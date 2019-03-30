City of Craig to flush town hydrants starting April 8

The City of Craig water department announced Friday it will begin flushing fire hydrants on Monday, April 8, weather-permitting. The hydrant-flushing program is expected to last into the middle of May.

“Fire hydrant-flushing is part of the city's annual water distribution system maintenance and helps improve water quality by removing accumulated mineral deposits in the water mains, which helps to increase the chlorine residual within the water distribution system,” according to the city news release. “This program also allows the city to check the operational status and fire flow of the fire hydrants.”

Flushing will begin on the west side of the city. Customers may experience temporary discoloration of their water, but this should clear up quickly if you allow the water to run for a short time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but fire hydrant-flushing does help improve overall water quality, and the water distribution system's integrity,” stated the release.

For more information, contact the city water department at 970-824-2964.