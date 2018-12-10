City of Craig to consider 2019 budget, add increase in trash rates to proposed hikes to water, sewer rates
December 10, 2018
CRAIG — The public will be invited to weigh in on a proposal to increase water and wastewater rates for the city of Craig when the council meets on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
The rate increase is meant to “provide sufficient revenues to maintain the balance of water and wastewater enterprise funds,” states the meeting agenda.
“The in-town residential rate is currently $2.90 per 1,000 gallons of water. In 2019 that rate will increase to $2.96 per 1,000 gallons of water. The current base rate for water is $28.50 per month,” states a letter from City Manager Peter Brixius sent to customers. “The base rate in 2019 will move to $29.10. By 2023 the anticipated rate increase for 1000 gallons of water will top out at $3.20 and the base rate will top at $31.50. After 2023 we should be able to sustain these rates for a number of years in order to meet the projected obligations.”
After the hearing, the council will consider approving the rate increase in with the second reading of Ordinance No. 1081 (2018).
Council members will also consider adopting a second and final reading of the Ordinance No. 1080 (2018) — the 2019 Budget which failed to pass at the Nov. 27 meeting with only six council members present.
Recommended Stories For You
Council will also introduce Ordinance No. 1082 (2018) proposing new landfill fees for residential and commercial refuse collection.
City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11 in the council chamber at City Hall, 300 West First St. A workshop to discuss the Craig Economic Development Partnership and landfill rates will be held at 5 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
Residents are encouraged to attend and will have three opportunities to speak. During the first public comment period, residents may address anything on the agenda prior to council actions. After presentations, a public hearing will offer people the opportunity to speak specifically about the ordinance proposing to increase water and wastewater rates. Near the end of the agenda, a third and final opportunity for public comment to raise comments or concerns regarding any item within city jurisdiction that is not on the agenda.
Also on the regular meeting agenda council is expected to consider:
- Approving minutes from the Nov. 27 meeting
- Approving November bills
Council members will also consider adopting a consent agenda to approve:
- A special events permit for Craig Rotary Club for Diamonds and Spurs Dinner and Dance event being held at the Moffat County Fairgrounds on Jan. 26, 2019.
- Two public hearings at the council meeting on Jan. 8, 2019. One will be for an application for a brew pub liquor license for Aylor Inc. and Yampa Valley Brewing Company-Barrel Cathedral, located at 576 Yampa Ave.. A second hearing will inform citizens and to solicit public input, written or oral, regarding the 2019 Water System Improvements Project Project Needs Assessment.
- A public hearing to be held during the council meeting on Jan. 22, 2019, for Ordinance No. 1082 (2018) adopting new landfill fees for residential and commercial refuse collection
Council members will also listen to a presentation by the Augusta Wallihan Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution asking the council to proclaim Dec. 15, 2018 as Bill of Rights Day.
Finally, they plan to discuss and possibly taking action to change or cancel their second meeting in December and will hear regular monthly reports by city staff.
The complete agenda and all documents to be presented at the council are available at ci.craig.co.us/government/city_council/council_packets/december_2018.