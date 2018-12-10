City of Craig to consider 2019 budget, add increase in trash rates to proposed hikes to water, sewer rates

CRAIG — The public will be invited to weigh in on a proposal to increase water and wastewater rates for the city of Craig when the council meets on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The rate increase is meant to “provide sufficient revenues to maintain the balance of water and wastewater enterprise funds,” states the meeting agenda. “The in-town residential rate is currently $2.90 per 1,000 gallons of water. In 2019 that rate will increase to $2.96 per 1,000 gallons of water. The current base rate for water is $28.50 per month,” states a letter from City Manager Peter Brixius sent to customers. “The base rate in 2019 will move to $29.10. By 2023 the anticipated rate increase for 1000 gallons of water will top out at $3.20 and the base rate will top at $31.50. After 2023 we should be able to sustain these rates for a number of years in order to meet the projected obligations.”

After the hearing, the council will consider approving the rate increase in with the second reading of Ordinance No. 1081 (2018). Council members will also consider adopting a second and final reading of the Ordinance No. 1080 (2018) — the 2019 Budget which failed to pass at the Nov. 27 meeting with only six council members present. Council will also introduce Ordinance No. 1082 (2018) proposing new landfill fees for residential and commercial refuse collection.

City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11 in the council chamber at City Hall, 300 West First St. A workshop to discuss the Craig Economic Development Partnership and landfill rates will be held at 5 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.