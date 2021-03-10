City of Craig swears in Michael Cochran as interim chief of police

A little over a week after officially becoming the interim chief of police for the city’s police department, Michael Cochran was officially sworn in as the interim chief Tuesday night in front of family, friends, and city council by City Judge Jay Cranmer.

Cochran previously worked for the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office as the Emergency Management Coordinator before coming over to the police department once again, having previously worked as a Craig detective from October 2018 to January 2020.

Following Cochran’s official swearing in, City Manager Peter Brixius stated that the city is pleased to have Cochran in this new role for the department.

“We’re pleased to have him come aboard as the interim chief,” Brixius said. “He’s got a long history of executive management in law enforcement agencies, and we’re looking forward to his stint with the department.”

Cochran then spoke to city council, addressing his background in law enforcement before talking about his new role as interim chief of police.

“I’m absolutely honored to be standing here tonight,” Cochran said. “We have a great department at Craig PD. We have some wonderful officers, and many of you know those officers.

“I’ve been asked many times in the last few days, what are my intentions? What are my policies? What do I look at? I can tell you that I’m a lets-get-back-to the basics kind of guy.”

Back to the basics for Cochran means community engagement within Craig.

“To keep the positive relationships, we have to foster those relationships,” Cochran said. “We have to get involved in the community and get back to the basics. That’s my entire plan. We’re gonna get back to the basics, we’re going to touch the citizens, listen to their comments and suggestions — even when they’re not nice — because that’s what we do.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com