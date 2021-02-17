City of Craig names interim chief of police

Nearly one week after the resignation of Craig Police Department Chief of Police Jerry DeLong, the City of Craig has named an interim chief for the department.

According to a news release from the city Wednesday afternoon, City Manager Peter Brixius announced Michael Cochran as the city’s interim police chief with an estimated start date to occur in two weeks.

“Cochran is familiar with Craig PD as he formerly worked for the department prior to taking his current position as Deputy Sheriff and Emergency Management Coordinator for the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. He has led a distinguished law enforcement career which began in 1989 as a patrol deputy for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department in Dallas, Georgia and has most recently served in an interim police chief position for the City of Powder Springs in 2017,” the city statement reads.

Cochran holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University and has almost completed a master’s degree in Public Policy/Administration from Liberty University.

“Cochran has been recognized with many notable service awards and the City of Craig is confident in the experience he brings to the organization and to our community,” the statement says.

Prior to Wednesday’s interim chief announcement, Brixius stated on Friday, Feb. 12 that City Attorney Heather Cannon would be “supporting the agency for the next couple of weeks as an additional resource.”

