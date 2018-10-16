City of Craig, Moffat County to hold joint services workgroup Tuesday

CRAIG — City and county officials will meet on Tuesday to coordinate on grants and develop a list of priority state highway improvement projects when they meet in a joint services workgroup.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

The group also plans to establish the time, date and frequency of future meetings, and discuss areas for improved efficiency and fiscal management.

No formal action will be taken.

This is an open public meeting residents may attend. It may also be attended by more than three city council members and more than one county commissioner.