City of Craig, Kandee Dilldine named Business and Businessperson of the Year at Thursday’s State of the Community

Following a nearly two-hour State of the Community address hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, K S Kreations owner Kandee Dilldine, and the City of Craig were named the Chamber’s Businessperson and Business of the Year Thursday night.

In addition to Dilldine and the City of Craig, the Chamber also recognized the Arts Council Thursday night with a Special Recognition Award Thursday night.

Prior to the announcement of the awards, more than 80 Zoom attendees listened to short updates from Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale; Perry Wil, R-New Castle; Colowyo General Manager Chris McCourt; new Craig Station Manager Tim Osborn; Yampa Valley Bank President Dave Fleming; Colorado Northwestern Community College President Ron Granger; and Moffat County School District Superintendent Scott Pankow.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo also gave an agency update through a pre-recorded message for the State of the Community, as Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

As with everything in 2020 and early 2021, the State of the Community address was conducted over Zoom, and only those who purchased bags full of snacks and goodies from the Chamber were able to virtually attend.

Following completion of the agenda that featured 17 guest speakers, Chamber Director Jennifer Holloway and Executive Assistant Brittany Young presented the Business of the Year award to the City of Craig, thanking them for their progress made with the Yampa Building over the last year, as well as the strong partnership the city has built with the Chamber.

“We’re so excited to have a partnership with the city of Craig,” Holloway said. “We’re in the Yampa Building now because the city stepped up in a big away. …There’s no way for us to thank the city manager, Peter Brixius, Mayor [Jarrod] Ogden, the school district and the board who have allowed this building to stay and play. Because of the generosity of the city, we have a community hub that will be here a long time.”

Ogden virtually received the award for the city, thanking the Chamber for the kind words and all the hard work the Chamber has done in the past year.

“This represents — I think — our community to a tee,” Ogden said. “The partnerships, the camaraderie, the commitment from everyone in the community, from folks who attend meetings to those who work at the county, work at the city, work at the school district, everybody has come together.

“…I humbly accept this award on behalf of the city and everyone in this community; this is a community business award, so thank you very much,” Ogden added.

Following the presentation of the award to the city, Young then presented the Businessperson of the Year award to Dilldine.

“Kandee does some amazing things in this community, and we’re so thankful for her,” Young said. “Her work with DBA, even in 2020 they were able to put on many successful events for the community despite the pandemic.

Dilldine was touched by the award.

“The work that I do, I don’t do it for any recognition,” Dilldine said. “I love this community; I was born and raised here, so I want to see this community succeed. I want us to have events and spend some time together and get to know each other; that’s what community is, so that’s why I do it.”

Those wanting to watch the State of the Community in its entirety can watch below.

