City of Craig City Council Agenda, Aug. 25

The City of Craig's Council Chambers.

NOTE: City Council Chambers will be reopened to the public for City Council meetings. There will be limited capacity of persons allowed in order to comply with the Social Distancing Requirements of at least six (6) feet. Once the seating capacity is met, the public will not be allowed to enter the facility.

City Council members and staff may attend the meeting in person or electronically.

Meeting Information

To watch the live stream of the meeting or watch the recording later:

1) City Website – https://www.ci.craig.co.us/ – City YouTube 2) YouTube – https://www.youtube.com – City of Craig

To sign up for Audience Participation for City Council meetings, please email City Clerk Liz White by 6:15 p.m. on August 25th at lwhite@ci.craig.co.us with your full name and home address. You will receive an email with further instructions.

6:30 pm ~ Council Meeting

Please note that action (including final action) may be taken on any or all of the following items:

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Call to Order

2. Approval of minutes from August 11, 2020 meeting

3. Approval of agenda

4. Public Comment

Presentations

A. Sarah Hepworth, High School Principal, Krista Schenk, High School Business Teacher, Rick Murr and Shelby Massey High School Welding/VoAG Teachers will present Moffat County High School’s “Acre in a Box” and discuss the benefits and instruction of Hydroponics in crop production.

Sasha Nelson Director of Workforce Training and Community Programming from Colorado Northwest Community College will give council an update on the new Workforce Training and Community Programming plan for the upcoming school year. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of a renewal for a Retail Liquor Store License for Dark Horse Liquors Inc. dba Dark Horse Liquors located at 1520 West Victory Way, Craig. No cause shown for denial.

B. Approval of a renewal for a Fermented Malt Beverage Liquor License for Dillon Companies, LLC dba City Market #15 located at 505 West Victory Way, Craig. No cause shown for denial.

C. Approval of a renewal for a Retail Liquor Store License for Jimmy D’s, Inc. dba as Eastside Liquor located at 539 East Victory Way, Craig. No cause shown for denial.

D. Approval of a renewal for a Fermented Malt Liquor Beverage Liquor License for Walmart Inc. dba Walmart #4377 located at 2000 West Victory Way, Craig. No cause shown for denial.

E. Approval of a renewal for a Beer and Wine Liquor License for 518 Wine Bar located at 518 Yampa Avenue, Craig. No cause shown for denial.

7. Public Hearing

A. Ordinance No. 1113 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning vacancies on the city council; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

B. Ordinance No. 1114 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the city manager; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

C. Ordinance No. 1115 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the municipal judge; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

D. Ordinance No. 1116 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning the mayor’s responsibility to present a State of the City Message; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

E. Ordinance No. 1117 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the city attorney; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

8. Other Business

F. (THIRD READING) Ordinance No. 1111 (2020) ~ an ordinance updating the Residential and Commercial Collection Fees.

G. Resolution No. 13 ~ a resolution approving participation in the 2020 General Election according to the terms of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City and Moffat County.

H. Approval of an Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Craig and Moffat County for the 2020 General Election.

I. Discussion and possible action to support the site prep costs for the “Acre in a Box” container, donated by Tri-State for the Moffat County High School Ag Program.

J. Re-appointment of Steven Martinson and Melany Neton to the Parks, Recreation and Trails Advisory Board for another three-year term that expires in September 2020.

9. Staff Reports

A. Water/Wastewater reports for July.

B. Monthly Financial report for July.

C. Parks and Recreation update.

10. City Manager/City Attorney Reports

11. Council Reports

12. Adjourn