City of Craig announces it will replace sidewalks on the 400 and 500 block of Yampa in early 2021
City’s Public Works Department will work with Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to replace sidewalks
The City of Craig announced Wednesday that it will begin replacing problematic stretches of sidewalks along Yampa Avenue in early 2021, namely along the 400 and 500 blocks.
According to the city, the Public Works Department will work closely with the Colorado Department of Transportation on the project, which is slated to start in early 2021.
Ahead of the start of the project, the public is invited to attend a virtual meeting on Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. for a presentation by the city’s Public Works Department. Residents can learn more about the anticipated impacts to parking and business access during construction.
For more information on the virtual meeting, please visit https://www.ci.craig.co.us/calendar.php.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
City of Craig announces it will replace sidewalks on the 400 and 500 block of Yampa in early 2021
City’s Public Works Department will work with Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to replace sidewalks