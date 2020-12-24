City of Craig announces it will replace sidewalks on the 400 and 500 block of Yampa in early 2021

The City of Craig announced Wednesday that it will begin replacing problematic stretches of sidewalks along Yampa Avenue in early 2021, namely along the 400 and 500 blocks.

According to the city, the Public Works Department will work closely with the Colorado Department of Transportation on the project, which is slated to start in early 2021.

Ahead of the start of the project, the public is invited to attend a virtual meeting on Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. for a presentation by the city’s Public Works Department. Residents can learn more about the anticipated impacts to parking and business access during construction.

For more information on the virtual meeting, please visit https://www.ci.craig.co.us/calendar.php.

