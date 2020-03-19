City Market to offer special hours for senior citizen shoppers

In an effort to help keep the senior citizen crowd safe, City Market will dedicate the first shopping hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., exclusively to the shopping needs of senior citizens.

The new dedicated shopping hour for senior citizens goes into effect Friday, March 20.

For all other customers, store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.mm, Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all other days. The hours are temporary as City Market and The Kroger Co. seek to provide the best service possible during uncertain times.

“City Market wants to provide our at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need while avoiding busier and more crowded shopping times,” City Market Spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge said. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community. We appreciate all customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide designated shopping hours for seniors.

City Market representatives say that they have been inspired to see local communities working together to shop on behalf of seniors and other at-risk customers. However, the company is asking shoppers to be responsible and purchase only what is needed.

“We are asking our customers to be patient, to be kind to one another and our associates, and to shop responsibly and purchase what you need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores daily with the supplies and products our customers need most,” Trowbridge said. “In every decision we make we are striving to balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com