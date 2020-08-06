City Market to celebrate educators and parents with Extra Credit Wednesdays promotion

City Market came up with a unique way to thank educators and parents in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, creating a special Extra Credit Wednesdays to help educators and parents save 10% on general merchandise.

Through Sept. 9, teachers, school administrators and parents who shop at City Market stores on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics, according to a press release from Kroger.

“There’s always an exciting energy in our stores during the back-to-school season—and this year is no exception,” said Jessica Trowbridge, City Market Corporate Affairs Manager. “During these challenging and uncertain times, we’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”

To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, customers can shop in-store or via City Market Pickup using their shopper’s card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the discount at checkout.

For more information on the Teachers and Honorary Teachers Discount, please visit citymarket.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com