City manager candidates announced

CRAIG — The city of Craig has narrowed its search for a new city manager to three candidates.

The finalists to become the city’s new manager are former Kremmling city manager Mark Campbell, Rangely town manager Peter Brixius and Bermuda’s director of energy Jeane Nikolai.

Craig Mayor John Ponikvar said the city began its search with 46 candidates, initially narrowing the field to 11. Following the withdrawal of two candidates, the city further narrowed the field to the top three. It took the city three months to arrive at the list of finalists.

“We picked these three, because we think they might work well here,” Ponikvar said. “We selected them because we think they will know what the needs of this area are.”

The candidates were selected for their knowledge about energy, as well as their management abilities, Ponikvar added. He said the city needs someone who knows energy, the mainstay of the local economy, and expressed confidence that the three finalists are aware of its importance to Craig residents.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet the candidates at 5 p.m. Monday, July 16, at the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

The mayor said he expects the Craig City Council will make a decision on the candidates by early August, with the hope that the new city manager will be in the position by September.

The new city manager will replace former city manager Mike Foreman, who was fired earlier this year.