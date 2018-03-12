City leaders in Grand Junction seeking support for BLM move

The effort to attract the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management to the Grand Valley will require active support from the state’s congressional delegation, Mesa County commissioners said.

The Interior Department has the authority to place its headquarters wherever it prefers, and Congress has the power of their purse strings, Commissioner Rose Pugliese said.

“We need our delegation as much as ever to advocate for us,” Pugliese said.

Pugliese and Commissioner John Justman recently attended a White House conference for Colorado county commissioners, learning that the prospect of moving the land-management agency to Grand Junction has support from within the state.

