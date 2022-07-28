City issues system notice about reduced water pressure, that was intended only for affected area.

The City of Craig issue a notice to residents of Craig that was intended only for the residents of the Glen Erie neighborhood, that city crews are repairing a pressure pump in the area and residents will experience low water pressure.

City of Craig/ Facebook

A public safety alert about a potential for reduced water pressure was issued on Thursday morning, July 28, but it was intended to only be delivered to residents in the affected area.

The city has a pressure pump in that area that is failing, and crews are working to remedy the situation.

The water department has scheduled a replacement of the pump for between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28. During that time, residents in the area may experience low water pressures.

Water and Wastewater Director Carl Ray confirmed that the alert was intended to only go out to residents in the affected areas from Seventh and Lincoln streets to Haughey Road.

City officials apologized for the error in distributing the alert citywide. The city was working with the Public Safety Center Communications, and there was an error with the reversed 911 notification system, which sent the notice out to more residents than intended.