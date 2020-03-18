City Councilors holding special broadcast-only meeting Wednesday

As concerns about COVID-19 continue to grow locally, the seven City of Craig City Councilors will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. that is broadcast only.

The public will be invited to attend the meeting only by viewing the streaming video of the meeting on the YouTube channel. City Council members and staff may attend the meeting in person or electronically. Any public comments on the business items listed below may be made by email directed to lwhite@ci.craig.co.us prior to the commencement of the meeting.

During Wednesday’s meeting, City Councilors will discuss and adopt the Resolution No. 4 (2020) declaring a State of Emergency and Defining Protective Measures for the Public and Employees of the City of Craig, and will discuss local business support and available resources that could be made available during the pandemic.

The Craig Press will provide an updated story following the meeting Wednesday night.

