City Council to consider funding request for broadband project

The Craig City Council will talk broadband and the new Memorial Regional Health facilities at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall. Before the meeting, the council will hear a presentation about Moffat County United Way's "Bridges Out of Poverty" program.

The following items are on the agenda:

Consider approval of Memorial Regional Health's site plan for the new medical office building

Hear an update from Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and a funding request for the broadband project

Consider bids for construction materials and a utility vehicle for the Parks and Recreation Department

Consider approving costs for the repair of a water tank. The repair was included in this year's budget for the Water/Wastewater Department.

Discuss two city budget ordinances, Ordinance 1073 and 1074. This is the second reading of these ordinances, and they will go into effect if approved.

Discuss an additional budget ordinance, Ordinance 1075. It will be the first reading of this ordinance, which would need to be approved in a second reading to go into effect.

Hear monthly reports on the city's finances and the Water/Wastewater Department.

In audience comments, the public will be allowed to comment on the termination of City Manager Mike Foreman. City Council invited the audience members to comment at this week’s regular meeting during a special meeting last Monday.

A full agenda and council packet can be viewed at ci.craig.co.us/government/city_council/council_packets/march_2018.