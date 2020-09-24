City Council denies dispensary license to High Way LLC

Council Chambers at City Hall.

Following a 40-minute discussion regarding security issues, traffic access and concerns surrounding bringing in a retail marijuana dispensary into a location at 2255 W. Victory Way, City Councils denied the fifth retail marijuana dispensary license to High Ways LLC Tuesday night by a vote of 3-2.

Councilman Tony Bohrer was absent from the meeting Tuesday night while Councilman Paul James abstained from the vote, citing his current employment with a dispensary in Craig.

Councilmen Ryan Hess and Chris Nichols voted no, as did Mayor Jarrod Ogden. Councilman Steve Mazzuca and Councilwoman Andrea Camp voted yes to approve the license.

Prior to the vote, Craig resident Robert Haddock spoke against the potential approval of the license, sighting the location of the building in relation to a residential area, as well as the nuisance the business lighting would create for residents along W. 8th Avenue and A Street.

Haddock cited a group of nine area residents that signed a petition against the proposed location of High Ways LLC.

“We disapprove of High Ways being so close to residential neighborhoods and the impact it could have on our community,” Haddock said. “We want to make it clear that we’re not opposed to the business, just opposed to the location.

“We believe it should be closer to downtown, better lit, have better parking and better access…better everything, really, and would be more suitable than this location.”

High Ways LLC owner Dustin Kemp spoke in favor of the proposed location, citing his own petition he proposed in the area, talking to 13 residents in which he asked residents if they would be for or against a dispensary in that location.

“Of those 13 people, none of them denied the proposal in the petition,” Kemp said.

Following a lengthy discussion surrounding access issues to the property, commercial lighting, a proposed screened fence for added security, and increased traffic complaints, councilors eventually voted no on the proposed location.

